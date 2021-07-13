Officer fatally shoots man outside hospital in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer at an Arkansas hospital fatally shot a man who had a gun outside of the emergency department entrance.

Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon outside of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock. State police say a UAMS officer shot 59-year-old Bobby Hollingshead, of Sheridan, after Hollingshead raised a gun. Hollingshead was taken inside the hospital for treatment but later died.

State police agents are investigating and will forward their findings to prosecutors to determine whether the shooting was justified.

