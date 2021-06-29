Off-duty officer involved in deadly crash charged with vehicular homicide

Antonio Marshall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said the off-duty officer involved in a deadly accident has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities identified the officer as Antonio Marshall, 27, and said he turned himself in Monday.

According to police, Marshall was in his Dodge Charger when it hit a Pontiac Bonneville that was pulling into traffic near the corner of Walnut Grove and Timber Creek Drive on June 25.

The impact was so severe, the Bonneville split into two pieces causing one part of the car to strike a 2018 Ford- F250, which was stopped in the westbound center turn lane. 

Marshall was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver and passenger of the Bonneville, 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris, were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

