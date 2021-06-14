Oak Court Mall owner Washington Prime Group files for bankruptcy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retail real estate company Washington Prime Group, which owns Oak Court Mall in East Memphis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced.

The company blamed COVID-19 for creating challenges.

Company executives said in a letter to tenants that retail centers will continue operating normally with no change to day-to-day operations.

Washington Prime Group said it had entered a restructuring agreement with its creditors and secured $100 million to support day-to-day operations during the process. It plans to restructure its finances and eliminate about $1 billion in debt, according to a release.

| May 10, 2020: Oak Court Mall to reopen with safety conditions in place →

Washington Prime owns 102 malls around the country and is the nation’s largest mall operator, CBS News reports.

Oak Court Mall is an 847,000-square-foot retail facility on Poplar Avenue. It is anchored by Macy’s, Dillard’s and H&M among other retailers.

The company’s website does not list any other locations in the Mid-South.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News