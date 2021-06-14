Oak Court Mall owner Washington Prime Group files for bankruptcy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retail real estate company Washington Prime Group, which owns Oak Court Mall in East Memphis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced.

The company blamed COVID-19 for creating challenges.

Company executives said in a letter to tenants that retail centers will continue operating normally with no change to day-to-day operations.

Washington Prime Group said it had entered a restructuring agreement with its creditors and secured $100 million to support day-to-day operations during the process. It plans to restructure its finances and eliminate about $1 billion in debt, according to a release.

Washington Prime owns 102 malls around the country and is the nation’s largest mall operator, CBS News reports.

Oak Court Mall is an 847,000-square-foot retail facility on Poplar Avenue. It is anchored by Macy’s, Dillard’s and H&M among other retailers.

The company’s website does not list any other locations in the Mid-South.