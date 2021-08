MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was critically injured late Sunday night after a crash in Nutbush, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the crash which was in the 3800 block of Orchi. A motorcyclist was struck. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not provide any further details about the crash.

