MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A public nuisance petition was granted against the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven Tuesday after the property has been a site for violence and drug trafficking over the past year.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weinrich announced Tuesday alongside Mayor Jim Strickland, Police Chief C. J. Davis, that the petition will ban new leases at the apartments located at 4243 Graceland Drive in Whitehaven.

Peppertree’s current tenants will also not be allowed to renew their leases.

From March 2020 to October 2021, police responded to calls coming from the Peppertree apartments 1,649 times.

“Those calls included 120 for shootings, 216 involving guns, 40 calls for fights, 20 involving large gatherings of people, eight for drugs, eight for gambling, and six for robberies,” Weinrich said.

There have also been two murders and 53 aggravated assaults that were documented.

“A resident of a nearby Senior facility said residents often sleep on the floor to avoid being hit by stray bullets,” Weinrich said.

Back in September, the apartments went up in flames, causing some to lose everything they had. MFD said the apartments were intentionally set on fire.

With so much going on at the location, many residents wondered why and how the apartment complex could stay open, causing city leaders to be asked about the process to issue nuisance paperwork.

That paperwork was finally issued Tuesday.

“We look forward to seeing a much safer environment and a better quality of life for those individuals and businesses that are in the area” Police Chief C.J. Davis said.

A court hearing is set for Nov. 29 for the next steps of the complex.