Northaven shooting injures 8-year-old child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are investigating after an eight-year-old child was shot and wounded Sunday evening. 

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the child was inside a home on Fox Valley Road and was struck by a bullet fired from outside. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and was last reported in stable condition. 

MPD: Man shot and killed at Kroger Fuel Center in East Memphis over loud music

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. 

