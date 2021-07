MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a double shooting that happened in North Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Ayers and Griffith Place. Two male shooting victims were taken from the scene by private vehicle to ROH and are listed as critical.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 20, 2021

MPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of Ayers and Griffith Place. Two men were taken from the scene by private vehicles to Regional One Hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there isn’t any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.