North Memphis neighborhood living in fear after recent double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis neighborhood is living in fear after a recent shooting leaves two teenagers hit and one dead.

“It was horrific,” said one witness. “It was about 20 shots! And I seen the little boy drop down instantly.”

Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting on North Watkins near Brown Avenue at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Two young men were walking back from the store. An SUV pulled up and opened fire on both of them,” explained Sergeant Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.

Police said two male shooting victims were located. An 18-year-old died on the scene and a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Witnesses said they’ve noticed disturbing behavior from teens in their neighborhood.

“They literally walk through with guns all the time,” said one witness. “My son is 9-years-old, he isn’t even allowed outside.”

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time, and have not determined the color of the SUV the suspects shot from. Residents said guns are becoming more prevalent, and it’s leading to a scary rise in violence as well.

“It’s too many guns out here that are not registered to nobody. They’re just out, and they’re killing. It’s sad,” said one neighbor.

If you know anything about this shooting, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901- 528-CASH.