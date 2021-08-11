North Memphis drug bust results in 40 indictments, 3 houses closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a major crackdown on drugs, Shelby County prosecutors said Wednesday they have closed three North Memphis homes as “public nuisances” and indicted dozens of people.



The properties in question are located near Standridge and Chelsea. Prosecutors said these properties were used as a “safe haven” for buying and selling drugs.

Memphis Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s office and federal agents initially investigated the area starting in 2018. Since then, they said they’ve observed drug trafficking to a significant degree. They noted instances where large amounts of cocaine arrived and was distributed throughout the city.

Last month, a multi-agency gang unit in cooperation with federal agents arrested 24 people at these properties.

Authorities have indicted 40 people in connection so far, seizing 17 weapons, a dozen vehicles, and large amounts of ecstasy, oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.

These homes are less than half a mile away from three churches and two schools. Because of this fact, and the alleged high levels of criminal activity, prosecutors closed these properties after a judge’s approval.