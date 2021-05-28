No room at the Inn: Memphis Animal Services needs adopters or foster homes to save animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services says there is absolutely no room at their shelter and is asking animal lovers to consider adopting or even fostering a pet for a few days.

“Intake continues to climb, and adoptions are not keeping pace,” said MAS Director Alexis Pugh. “We desperately need people to adopt or foster dogs or cats to help keep our streak of no euthanasia for space going.”

In fact, the situation is so dire this week, MAS issued a ‘code red’ and extended its hours to get animals out the doors.

MAS said right now they don’t have a single dog kennel open and are in desperate need of adopters or foster homes. Memphis Animals Services is looking for those willing to foster a dog until Wednesday of next week. MAS said it is less than a week and will help save more animals.

MAS is also in need of foster or permanent homes for cats and kittens.

Memphis Animal Service at 2350 Appling City Cove will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

You can fill out a foster application by clicking right here. You can also complete the form at the shelter.

For a look at adoptable dogs, cats and other animals click here.