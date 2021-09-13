Newsfeed Now: Pregnant mom killed in fight at baby shower; Firefighter saves family cabin while battling California wildfire

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The Senate returns to the Capitol today from its summer break where work continues on the president’s $3.5 trillion human infrastructure plan. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to move “full speed ahead” on these investments in climate change, childcare, and other social programs, but Democrats still aren’t united on the price tag. For more on this story watch the video above.

A shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests is affecting several states, including Oklahoma, and it could be months until the situation improves.

A pregnant mom in Harlem was shot in the face when she tried to break up a fight between two men at her own baby shower. Police say the woman died from her injuries.

A woman is behind bars, accused of stealing a half-million-dollar home in a New Mexico neighborhood after the homeowners died. Neighbors call the woman a “professional squatter.”

Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.” The singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him a plea to end the conservatorship but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him. Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a leading cause for shortages but now a dreaded drought is affecting the cost of products in east Texas.

A California firefighter assigned to protect structures from the flames of the Caldor Fire unknowingly saved a cabin he grew up visiting.

