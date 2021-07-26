New York officers lift vehicle off baby after she, mother hit by out-of-control driver

YONKERS, N.Y. — Police in Yonkers, New York released surveillance and body worn camera footage after a heart stopping incident that left a baby pinned underneath a car.

The video shows the mother carrying her child across the street when an out-of-control vehicle plows into them from behind, pushing them into a nearby barbershop. Officers Paul Samoyedny and Rocco Fusco were next door when they heard the crash and came to the rescue, pulling the vehicle off the child.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

The driver of the car was identifed as Dave Poncurak. Authorities said they found an open beer in the car and he was charged with DUI and vehicular assault.

Miraculously, both the child and mother are expected to be okay.