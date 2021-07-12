New Chick-fil-A on Summer Avenue set to open Thursday

Chick-fil-a chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city’s newest Chick-fil-A location will open this week at 4649 Summer Ave. near Stratford.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 15, the company said in a news release Monday.

The restaurant, owned and operated by Matthew Pruitt, will employ about 150 people. Pruitt also operates a location in Millington.

Chick-fil-A Summer Avenue will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Memphis with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Memphis area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A operates 2,600 restaurants in 47 states and has been voted the top fast-food franchise seven years running by the American Customer Satisfaction Index,

