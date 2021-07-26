New section of Wolf River Greenway opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Local officials cut the ribbon Monday on a new project happening near Shelby Farms. The Wolf River Conservancy group and the city’s Park and Neighborhoods Division are giving the Greenway a makeover.

The new trail entrance opened off Kirby Parkway.

The group boasts, “22 Neighborhoods. 853 Acres of Greenspace. 26 Miles of Trail.”

These upgrades were right on time. As more people spend time outside to enjoy the fresh air, the need for public green spaces increases.

The last year has shown the value of outside spaces to exercise and Memphis’s Greenway is no exception.

The improvements to the greenspace are a welcome addition to the community. More construction is planned in the future with multiple phases to be added at later dates.