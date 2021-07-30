New hospital opens its doors in north Mississippi

SENATOBIA, Miss. — After having been without for three years, a rural north Mississippi county now has a new hospital.

Delta Health Highland Hills Hospital opened its doors to patients in Tate County this week, replacing the North Oak Regional Medical Center which closed three years ago. That closure left many residents miles away from a hospital.

The new hospital will offer emergency services and acute care with 12 in-patient beds and six emergency room beds. It will be staffed 24/7. A full-service lab and radiology department are also a part of the new design.

The hospital is currently undergoing a soft opening. A grand opening is planned for September.

If you are looking for a job, the hospital has several openings available from nurses to radiology and more.