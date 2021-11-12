MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom who was arrested after an amber alert is headed to court.

Newly released court records detail the extent of the alleged abuse suffered by one of her children.

The baby and her three siblings were found safe Wednesday night in Binghamton hours after the TBI issued an amber alert for them.

Police had been looking for them since October when, officers say their mother, Jamisha Thomas, snatched the kids and ran from the department of child services.

At the time, DCS were trying to take the children and place them in state custody.

DCS got involved after the youngest child, who was 8-months old was brought to a hospital in September with broken ribs, bruises on her lungs, a broken left arm and a broken left leg.

Jamisha Thomas turned herself in Thursday.

She’s facing charges of aggravated child abuse and especially aggravated kidnapping.

She’s due to be arraigned later this morning.