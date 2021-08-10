Nearly 1K Mississippi students test positive for COVID-19 after schools resume

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released its weekly report on COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in the state. The data showed nearly 1,000 students tested positive for the virus the week of August 2-6, 2021.

The data showed 296 teachers and staff tested positive for COVID-19, while 943 students tested positive. Sixty-nine outbreaks were reported at schools.

Health leaders said 382 teachers and staff are quarantined, while 4,435 students are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Recently, leaders at some Mississippi school districts have imposed temporary mask mandates due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, including the Rankin County School District.

On Tuesday, MSDH reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, along with 36 deaths.