Nearly 1K Mississippi students test positive for COVID-19 after schools resume

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released its weekly report on COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools in the state. The data showed nearly 1,000 students tested positive for the virus the week of August 2-6, 2021.

The data showed 296 teachers and staff tested positive for COVID-19, while 943 students tested positive. Sixty-nine outbreaks were reported at schools.

Health leaders said 382 teachers and staff are quarantined, while 4,435 students are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Recently, leaders at some Mississippi school districts have imposed temporary mask mandates due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, including the Rankin County School District.

On Tuesday, MSDH reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, along with 36 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

FBI raids home of Knoxville man charged in Capitol riot

Gov. Hutchinson gives COVID-19 briefing as ICU beds in Arkansas run out

2-year-old shoots and kills father in Gastonia

CDC warns against getting third COVID shot without FDA approval

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Officials say 2 people transported from Volunteer High with unknown injuries

More News