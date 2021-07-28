ZZ Top says bassist Dusty Hill has died

**FILE** Dusty Hill (left) and Billy Gibbons, right, of ZZ Top perform during the VH1 Rock Honors concert at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas on May 12, 2007. The duo has canceled its European tour so Hill can undergo treatment for a benign growth in his inner ear that’s affecting his hearing. Its European tour was to start June 15 in Leipzig, Germany, and run into early July.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZZ Top reported on its verified Facebook that the band’s longtime bass player Dusty Hill died Wednesday in Houston

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy,” The band wrote.

Hill had played with the blues-rock power trio, including guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard, since 1969.

ZZ Top’s hits in the 1970s and ’80s ranged from “La Grange” to “Legs” and the band was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.