WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunger and food insecurity across the United States have dropped measurably over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels. Specialists in hunger issues warn the situation for millions of families remains extremely fragile.

A volunteer distributes bags of produce and hot and cold lunch meals, at the Town Hall Education Arts & Recreation Campus (THEARC), Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Food bank patron Renada James, of Washington, picks up food in her car to help feed her grandchildren and nieces, at the Town Hall Education Arts & Recreation Campus (THEARC), Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Volunteer Lisa Smith helps distribute bags of produce as well as hot and cold lunches, during a drive through and walk-up food distribution event at the Town Hall Education Arts & Recreation Campus (THEARC), Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

An Associated Press review of bulk distribution numbers from hundreds of food banks across the country reveals a clear downward trend in the amount of food handed out by food banks across the country. It started in the spring as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout took hold and closed sectors of the economy began to reopen. Feeding America CEO Katie Fitzgerald says, “It’s come down, but it’s still elevated.”