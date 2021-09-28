What’s the most popular Halloween candy in your state? Check this map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online retailer candystore.com says it has compiled 14 years of data to produce an interactive map of the top three Halloween candies in each state.

The National Retail Federation says spending on Halloween candy is expected to increase 20% this year to $3 billion, following a drop-off during the pandemic last year.

Reese’s, Skittles and M&Ms take the top spots nationwide.

The map shows Mississippi loves Three Musketeers, Arkansas gets jolly over Jolly Ranchers and Tennessee likes the Tootsie Roll pops and — salt water taffy? Really, Tennessee?

Source: CandyStore.com.