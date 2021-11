NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a military flyover that took place before a Titans game.

The flyover happened at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Nov. 14.

Four combat helicopters from the 101st Airborne flew over the stadium so low they were eye-level with fans in the upper seats.

One fan said they came close to knocking down an American Flag and a camera.

FAA said military flyovers should happen at 1,000 feet above the highest obstacle.