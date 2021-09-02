Those left in Afghanistan complain of broken US promises

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather, some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many U.S. citizens and green card holders are still in the Afghan capital despite official promises that every American who wants to leave Afghanistan would be taken out. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon, File)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In the final days of the chaotic American airlift from Afghanistan, Javed Habibi, a green card holder from Richmond, Virginia, said he was getting emails and phone calls from the U.S. government promising that he, his wife and their four daughters would not be left behind.

Late Monday night, however, his heart sank as he heard that the final U.S. flights had left Kabul’s airport, followed by celebratory Taliban gunfire. Habibi is among many U.S. citizens and green card holders still in the Afghan capital despite official promises that every American who wants to leave Afghanistan would be taken out.

