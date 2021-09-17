The Latest: Taliban order male students, teachers to school

ISTANBUL — The Taliban’s education ministry says all male students grades six to 12 and male teachers should resume classes across Afghanistan, starting on Saturday.

The statement published on Facebook on Friday did not include girls of that age, and the lack of guidance highlighted ongoing concerns that the Taliban might impose restrictions on girls and women.

Afghans walk in an alleyway as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Since taking over power last month, the Taliban had allowed girls in grades one to six to resume classes. When they ruled Afghanistan previously in the 1990s, the Taliban had forbidden girls and women from attending school and work.

In some of the provinces, women still are not allowed to continue their work, with exceptions for women who have worked in health departments, hospitals and education.