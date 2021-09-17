‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ streaming seek Emmy Awards glory

National

by: , Lynn Elber

Posted: / Updated:

This combination of photos shows, from left, Pedro Pascal in “The Mandalorian,” Olivia Colman in “The Crown,” Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” and Jean Smart in “Hacks.” (Disney+/Netflix/Apple TV+/HBO Max via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The miniature statutes given at the Emmy Awards on Sunday can be an outsized boon to egos, careers and guessing games. Will “The Mandalorian” bow to “The Crown” as best drama series?

Can the feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso” charm its way into freshman glory? Will Jean Smart be honored as best comedy actress for “Hacks”?

But there’s more at stake when TV’s makers convene to honor themselves at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.  

The ceremony is a snapshot of an industry morphing into its 21st-century form, streaming, and who we see or don’t see on the small screen. The Emmys air Sunday on CBS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Bright Spot: CPR training

Idaho, Texas, Alabama among states seeing hospital bed space shortage

Dr. David Peterman on NewsNation

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Raleigh family hopes new community center for kids will reduce crime

Local man billed $80,000 for lengthy COVID hospital stay

More News