MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a morning tweet, the Supreme Court said that one of its own, Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated.



According to the court, he was tested on Thursday evening and was informed he tested positive. The court said he is showing no symptoms and his family is not showing symptoms either.



As a precaution, Kavanaugh will not attend the investiture of Justice Barrett.



Here is the full statement from the court. pic.twitter.com/t8khs2dBzp — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021



