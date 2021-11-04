MONTICELLO, Minnesota (AP) — Solar is a renewable energy source that can help wean the world off fossil fuels that produce climate-warming gases.

Solar farms surround trees at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Some solar farms are being used to graze sheep. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

Crops grow under solar panels at Jack’s Solar Garden Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Sheep graze and rest at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Some solar farms are being used to graze sheep. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

Crops grow under solar panels at Jack’s Solar Garden on Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.(AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Researcher Amy Marble weighs produce grown at Jack’s Solar Garden on Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As solar panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

Cornell University researcher Niko Kochendoerfer stands among sheep grazing at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Kochendoerfer says initial data from her three-year study shows light grazing — about eight sheep per acre — produces abundant bees and wildflowers, while keeping plants from shading panels. Some rare bee species are turning up. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

Cornell University researcher Niko Kochendoerfer pets a sheep grazing at a solar farm at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Kochendoerfer says initial data from her three-year study shows light grazing — about eight sheep per acre — produces abundant bees and wildflowers, while keeping plants from shading panels. Some rare bee species are turning up. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

Pollinator habitat, left, grows next to solar panels at Jack’s Solar Garden, Sept. 14, 2021, in Longmont, Colo. As solar panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

But it also could benefit the environment and economy in ways not as well known. As panels spread across the landscape, the grounds around them can be used for native grasses and flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

Some solar farms are being used to graze sheep. And scientists are growing tomatoes, peppers and other crops beneath the panels. Advocates say such beneficial uses can lower resistance from critics who say solar panels waste farmland and look unattractive.