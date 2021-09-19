‘She touched the world’: Families release statements after body believed to be Gabby Petito found

(WJW) — After FBI Denver confirmed that remains consistent with 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s description were found in Wyoming near the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park Sunday, the YouTuber’s father took to social media to pay tribute to his daughter.

The FBI said in a statement that the remains were found near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

During a Sunday press conference, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones offered condolences to those affected and asked everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

A family lawyer also released a statement to FOX News, asking for the family to be allowed to grieve at this time and also thanking authorities for their tireless efforts in finding Petito:

“I am making a personal request to members of the press and news media to refrain from contacting the Schmidt and Petito family,” Richard Benson Stafford said in a statement obtained by FOX. “Due to today’s developments, we are asking the press and news media to have some decorum and sensitivity for Gabby’s family and allow them to grieve. I will be in contact with you when Gabby’s family is ready to make a public statement.”

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin said on Twitter that Petito’s boyfriend’s family also released a statement following the announcement.

New statement from Laundrie family attorney:

The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

“The FBI and our partners extend our heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family and loved ones,” FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal said in a statement. “This is an incredibly difficult time for them, and our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Authorities are still on the lookout for Brian Laundrie in Florida, who has been identified as a person of interest. Laundrie and Petito had been on a cross-country road trip together prior to Petito’s disappearance.

Laundrie, who returned to his family’s Florida home in the couple’s van alone, was last seen on Tuesday, family members told police.

At this time, the remains found in Wyoming have not been 100% confirmed as Petito’s body. A cause of death is not known.