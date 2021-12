MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Twitter on Sunday that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.



She said she is experiencing mild symptoms and credits her vaccinations for providing protection against serious illness.





I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021