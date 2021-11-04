The Associated Press set out to examine the paths and mechanics of radicalization through case studies on two continents. One involves a 20-year-old man rescued from a Taliban training camp on Afghanistan’s border.

The other is an Iowa man whose brother watched him fall sway to nonsensical conspiracy theories and ultimately play a visible role in the mob of Donald Trump loyalists that stormed the Capitol.

Though the stories are different, experts say there are similarities that span ethnicities and geography in terms of how people gravitate toward extremist ideologies.