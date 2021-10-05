PARIS (AP) — The beliefs of the U.S. far-right extremist movement QAnon are finding a foothold abroad – especially the tenet that government workers are part of a cabal of child traffickers. A young French mother who lost custody of her daughter blamed the child protective services that gave her to her grandmother. So she got in touch with a French QAnon-style group that planned and funded the 8-year-old’s abduction.

Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann, a former French politician whose popularity grew when he spread QAnon-style conspiracy theories, appears in court in Nancy, France on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, on charges he orchestrated the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl whose mother had lost custody of her. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

François Pérain, the prosecutor in the French city of Nancy, who led the investigation into the April 13 abduction of 8-year-old Mia, speaks in court. A group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of kidnapping the girl to return her to her mother, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021 photo, a road leads to Les Poulières, France, the village where a group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl on April 13 to return her to her mother, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Tuesday, June 22, 2021 photo shows the home in Les Poulières where Mia, an 8-year-old girl, was staying with her grandmother. A group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of abducting the girl on April 13 to return her to her mother, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Tuesday, June 22, 2021 photo shows a road leading to Les Poulières, France, where an 8-year-old girl was abducted by a group of men who believed in QAnon-style conspiracy theories and wanted to reunite her with her mother who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Tuesday, June 22, 2021 photo shows the home, right, in Epinal, France, where Lola Montemaggi stayed after losing custody of her daughter, Mia. Montemaggi is charged in the kidnapping of the girl, whose abduction by a group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories is believed to be the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Wednesday, June 23, 2021 photo shows an abandoned music box factory, foreground, in Sainte-Croix, Switzerland, where Lola Montemaggi stayed after the April abduction of her 8-year-old daughter in France. A group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of kidnapping the girl to return her to Montemaggi, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Wednesday, June 23, 2021 photo shows an abandoned music box factory in Sainte-Croix, Switzerland, where Lola Montemaggi stayed after the April abduction of her 8-year-old daughter in France. A group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of kidnapping the girl to return her to Montemaggi, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Wednesday, June 23, 2021 photo shows part of an abandoned music box factory in Sainte-Croix, Switzerland, where Lola Montemaggi stayed after the April abduction of her 8-year-old daughter in France. The abandoned factory has been taken over by a collective and, although furnished, lacks regular electricity and running water. A group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of kidnapping the girl to return her to Montemaggi, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

This Wednesday, June 23, 2021 photo shows a wall in abandoned music box factory in Sainte-Croix, Switzerland, where Lola Montemaggi stayed after the April abduction of her 8-year-old daughter in France. The abandoned factory has been taken over by a collective and, although furnished, lacks regular electricity and running water. A group of men inspired by QAnon-style conspiracy theories are accused of kidnapping the girl to return her to Montemaggi, who had lost custody. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

QAnon influence has now been tracked to 85 countries, and its beliefs have been adapted to local contexts and languages from Hindi to Hebrew. Authorities say those beliefs are translating into real-world violence outside the United States, where QAnon traces its origins. The mother was freed Monday but remains under judicial supervision, awaiting trial with the others.