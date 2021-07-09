Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine over cannabis

FILE – In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. The rapper was detained in Paris on Thursday, July 8, for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

PARIS (AP) — Paris police have released rapper Lil Baby from custody after fining him for having cannabis in his car.

Paris’ prosecutor’s office made the announcement on Friday. He had been stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained.

Lil Baby’s arrest on Thursday on one of the French capital’s most upscale avenues shocked fans of both high-profile Americans, in town for Paris Fashion Week.

Plainclothes police stopped Harden, Lil Baby and his bodyguard because a strong smell of cannabis was coming from their car, according to a French police official.

The singer and bodyguard were taken into custody and released Friday morning after being handed fines.

