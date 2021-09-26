Officials investigate fire at Susan B. Anthony home, museum

FILE – In this July 28, 2004, file photo, tourists exit the Susan B. Anthony House after taking a tour of the house in Rochester, N.Y. Fire officials in Rochester were investigating a fire that damaged the house early Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials in Rochester are investigating a fire that damaged the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House.

Firefighters responding to an alarm at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday arrived to find the back porch of the museum engulfed in flames. The porch suffered heavy damage, but officials said none of the historical artifacts inside were damaged.

The cause of the fire has been classified as suspicious.

The house was built in the mid-18th century and was Anthony’s home and also the site of her arrest in 1872 after she cast her ballot in a presidential election.

She died there in 1906.