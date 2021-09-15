Most states have cut back public health powers amid pandemic

National

by: Lauren Weber, Anna Maria Barry-Jester,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson, called a special legislative session in early August 2021, asking lawmakers to carve out an exception for schools in a bill to ban mask mandates. They declined. The law is currently blocked by an Arkansas judge who deemed it unconstitutional. Legal battles are ongoing in other states as well, including Missouri, where a St. Louis County mask mandate is in dispute. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

A review of hundreds of pieces of legislation across the United States shows that Republican legislators in more than half of the states are taking away the powers state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. The review conducted by Kaiser Health News, or KHN, also found that in all 50 states, legislators have proposed bills to curb such public health powers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While some governors vetoed bills that passed, at least 26 states pushed through laws that permanently weaken government authority to protect public health.

  • FILE – In this March 9, 2021, file photo, students with signs ride in the back of a pickup truck around Flathead High School to protest the Kalispell School District’s face mask requirement in Kalispell, Mont. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Montana’s legislature has passed restrictive laws severely curbing public health’s quarantine and isolation powers, increasing local elected officials’ power over local health boards, preventing limits on religious gatherings and banning employers — including in health care settings — from requiring vaccinations for covid, the flu or anything else. (Hunter D’Antuono/Flathead Beacon via AP, File)
  • FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 file photo, people celebrate after the Salt Lake County Council voted to overturn a school mask order for kids under the age of 12 issued earlier in the week by the county’s top health official. Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry over lockdowns and mask mandates, have passed laws to take away powers state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • FILE – In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin tears up a FEMA COVID agreement as she announces her run for Idaho governor at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little was traveling out of state, McGeachin signed a surprise executive order banning mask mandates that she later promoted for her upcoming campaign against him. He later reversed the ban, tweeting, “I do not like petty politics. I do not like political stunts over the rule of law.” (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)
  • FILE – This July 2020 file photo shows the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Montana’s legislature passed restrictive laws severely curbing quarantine and isolation powers, increasing local officials’ power over local health boards, preventing limits on religious gatherings, and banning employers — including in health care settings — from requiring vaccinations for COVID, the flu or anything else. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

1,000 year-old artifacts found inside massive alligator killed at Eagle Lake

SLED: Alex Murdaugh orchestrated shooting for insurance money, Walterboro man arrested for assisting

Latest: North Port Woman Goes Missing on Cross Country Road Trip

Report: Facebook has research showing Instagram is toxic for teen girls

Melissa Moon 10 pm serial robbery pkg

Mississippi inmate who escaped while being escorted to funeral of family member captured

More News