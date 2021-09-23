Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ goal: maintaining its integrity

National

by: Lynn Elber,

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Mayim Bialik hosting the game show series “Jeopardy!,” on Aug. 24, 2021. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy! via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik knew she’d be busy around this time of year, but not this busy. Besides returning to production on her Fox comedy series “Call Me Kat,” Bialik was recalled to duty as a “Jeopardy!” guest host in the aftermath of the messy effort to replace Alex Trebek.

Mike Richards exited as newly minted host (and producer) in August after past unsavory podcast comments came to light. Bialik and “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings were then asked by studio Sony to fill in while its host search began anew. Bialik says her goal is maintaining the show’s integrity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Bright Spot: Demoir Book Store

Mississippi voting rights case is argued at US appeals court

Soldier dies during training exercise on Fort Campbell

3 kids shot at Louisville bus stop; more students shot in KS, VA and IL

Unvaccinated Florida COVID patient flown to CT for life-saving treatment after reaching out to 169 hospitals

Mississippi County juvenile center

More News