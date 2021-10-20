MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has taken the internet by storm, going from meme to top song on the iTunes chart list. You may have seen the hashtag in the comments section of news sites.

But where did it come from and what does it mean?

The phrase comes from an Oct. 6 interview clip with NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast after the win of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

Crowds in the stands appeared to be chanting an expletive involving Joe Biden.



But the reporter pivoted, or misheard, noting the crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Since then, the phrase has become ubiquitous among conservative pundits, politicians and musicians are using the phrase as a way of voicing their dissent with President Biden.

Rapper Loza Alexander has borrowed the phrase for a hit song on the iTunes charts.