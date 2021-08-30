Judge rules for TVA in nuclear sale, utility to give refund

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge ruled Tennessee Valley Authority does not have to sell an unfinished Alabama nuclear plant to a company, but must refund millions over the aborted deal.

The ruling issued Thursday is a victory to the utility and could end the winding legal and business drama over the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Alabama.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke ruled TVA had no obligation to extend the closing deadline for a company called Nuclear Development to buy the facility.

Burke did rule that TVA must return the $22 million down payment for the  facility, plus interest for the last three years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Ida knocks out power to entire city of New Orleans

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser on Hurricane Ida

NewsNation speaks with St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana

Memphis officials, residents prepare for impact of Hurricane Ida

More News