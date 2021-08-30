Judge rules for TVA in nuclear sale, utility to give refund

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge ruled Tennessee Valley Authority does not have to sell an unfinished Alabama nuclear plant to a company, but must refund millions over the aborted deal.



The ruling issued Thursday is a victory to the utility and could end the winding legal and business drama over the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Alabama.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke ruled TVA had no obligation to extend the closing deadline for a company called Nuclear Development to buy the facility.

Burke did rule that TVA must return the $22 million down payment for the facility, plus interest for the last three years.