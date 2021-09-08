Interactive: Voting rights by state

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia’s election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

This AP digital embed map shows states that have passed laws in 2021 to increase the frequency or scale of voter roll maintenance to purge rolls of ineligible voters. This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021.



Source: Voting Rights Lab.

This AP embed map shows states which have enacted laws in 2021 that make it easier or harder to vote early in person. This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021. Source: Voting Rights Lab.

This AP digital embed map shows states which have passed laws in 2021 which could make aspects of mail voting more difficult. This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021. Source: Voting Rights Lab.