Interactive: Post-9/11 air travel departures

Passengers pull their luggage outside Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) (Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Sept. 11 terror attack, the worst such attack on American soil, led to increased and sometimes tension-filled security measures in airports across the world, aimed at preventing a repeat of that awful day. The following digital embed charts annual commercial flights since 1995.

This chart is current as of September 3, 2021. Source: Department of Transportation.

