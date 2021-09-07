Interactive: Americans warier of US government surveillance

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo an American flag is draped on the side of the Pentagon where the building was attacked Sept. 11, 2001, on the 14th anniversary of the attack. As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security – and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting. That’s according to a new poll out Tuesday by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows how surveillance tools once seen as vital in the fight against extremism have fallen out of favor among Americans. That’s even as the threat from abroad is again generating headlines following the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan.

A recent AP-NORC survey finds that support for surveillance tools aimed at listening in on conversations happening outside the country has dipped in the last decade. This custom visualization is current as of September 03, 2021.

Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.