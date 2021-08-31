In Pictures: West Coast wildfires National by: WREG Web Posted: Aug 31, 2021 / 11:51 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 31, 2021 / 11:51 AM CDT Two firefighters create a fuel break as the Caldor Fire burns near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Seen in a long camera exposure, chimneys stand at residences leveled by the Caldor Fire along Highway 50 on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chair lift sits at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as chairlifts hang at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chairlift sits motionless at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, a snowmaking machine blasts water as the Caldor Fire burns at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Stateline, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe’s Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe’s Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which still blazes, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)A firefighter is dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta which still blazes, Sunday, August 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)The Chaparral Fire, off Cleveland Forest and Tenaja Roads in Murrieta, Calif., is not contained Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Separate evacuation centers have been established for people, small and large animals. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)This Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), a true-color image overview of the wildfires at Lake Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)This Aug. 29, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)As the Caldor Fire approaches South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 40-year Tahoe resident Chris, who declined to give his last name, lies in a pick-up truck while evacuating on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. His car moved about 60 feet in an hour as evacuating residents filled Highway 50. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Michael Posadas packs his truck while preparing to evacuate from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as the Caldor Fire approaches on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)With the Caldor Fire approaching, traffic on Highway 50 stands still as South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as residents try to evacuate on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)With the Caldor Fire approaching, Chad Merritt stands outside his vehicle as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)With the Caldor Fire approaching, Jim Mrazek stands outside his vehicle on Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Mrazek, who was stopped in that spot for more than an hour, said he was considering taking his boat into the lake instead of trying to drive out. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)With the Caldor Fire approaching, Jim Mrazek stands outside his vehicle on Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Mrazek, stuck in that spot for more than an hour, said he was considering taking his boat into the lake instead of trying to drive out. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., flames from the Caldor Fire consume a home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. 