In Pictures: California wildfires National by: AP Posted: Aug 30, 2021 / 10:58 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 30, 2021 / 10:58 AM CDT Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) All photos courtesy of AP Photo. The Chaparral Fire, off Cleveland Forest and Tenaja Roads in Murrieta, Calif., is not contained Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Separate evacuation centers have been established for people, small and large animals. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Stateline, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which still blazes, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)A firefighter is dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta which still blazes, Sunday, August 29, 2021. Several homes appear to be evacuated in the area. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)The Chaparral Fire, off Cleveland Forest and Tenaja Roads in Murrieta, Calif., is not contained Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Separate evacuation centers have been established for people, small and large animals. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chair lift sits at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as chairlifts hang at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chairlift sits motionless at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, a snowmaking machine blasts water as the Caldor Fire burns at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)Seen in a long camera exposure, chimneys stand at residences leveled by the Caldor Fire along Highway 50 on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)