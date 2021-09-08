Hanging with friends outdoors? Nothing beats a treehouse

Anthropologists believe our ancient human ancestors spent their time in trees, so it should be no surprise we love treehouses today. Treehouses of all kinds are experiencing a renaissance. There are stylish backyard ones that people build themselves or have professionals build for them.

This photo taken by Nanci Butler in 2020 shows her husband, Ethan, in the backyard treehouse they built during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. About three months after it was built, an oak tree fell on top of the treehouse and demolished it. (Nanci Butler via AP)

This undated photo provided by The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue shows one of the treehouses at The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue in Glenmont, Ohio. Guests can enjoy luxury amenities in these treehouses all year at this resort. (Chris McLelland via AP)

This undated photo provided by The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue shows “Little Red” at The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue in Glenmont, Ohio. Treehouses at this resort have heat and air conditioning and a full kitchen. (Chris McLelland via AP)

This undated photo provided by Aaron Smith, who owns Treecraft Design-Built in Fort Collins, Colorado, shows a Pagosa Springs treehouse Smith and his firm built. Smith said interest in treehouses has increased in the last few years. (Aaron Smith via AP)

This undated photo provided by The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue shows “Tin Shed” at The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue in Glenmont, Ohio. (Chris McLelland via AP)

This undated photo provided by The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue shows one of the nine treehouses at The Mohicans Treehouse Resort and Wedding Venue in Glenmont, Ohio. (Chris McLelland via AP)

There are treehouses for camping that are listed on vacation rental sites. And there are makeshift treehouses thrown together quickly just to escape the four walls of home. Treehouses were already popular when the pandemic kicked the trend into overdrive. Some say it’s part of the desire during the pandemic to get outdoors more — and get kids outdoors. Treehouses also appeal to nostalgia.