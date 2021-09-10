Gallery: From 9/11’s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last.

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001 file photo, the Statue of Liberty stands in front of a smoldering lower Manhattan at dawn, seen from Jersey City, N.J. The Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 20 years ago precipitated profound changes in America and the world. (AP Photo/Dan Loh, File)

  • FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2001 file photo, Northern Alliance soldiers watch as U.S. air strikes attack Taliban positions in Kunduz province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)
  • FILE – In this Wednesday, May 7, 2008 file photo, U.S. Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit try to take shelter from a sand storm at forward operating base Dwyer in the Helmand province of southern Afghanistan. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)
  • FILE – Iraqi civilians and U.S. soldiers pull down a statue of Saddam Hussein in downtown Baghdad, in this April 9, 2003 file photo. The U.S. invaded Iraq on false claims that Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
  • FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2014 file photo, a member of the St. Louis County Police Department points his weapon in the direction of a group of protesters in Ferguson, Mo. On Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014, a white police officer fatally shot Michael Brown, a Black teenager, in the St. Louis suburb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
  • FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001 file photo, Liberty County resident Rev. M. Timonthy Elder, Sr., retired, repositions one of his wind-blown U.S. flags in Bristol, Fla. Rev. Elder displayed the flags as a show of his family’s support for America following terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington two days earlier. (AP Photo/Phil Coale, File)
  • FILE – In this March 11, 2004 file photo, rescue workers cover bodies alongside a bomb-damaged passenger train, following a number of explosions in Madrid, Spain, which killed more than 170 rush-hour commuters and wounded more than 500 in Spain’s worst terrorist attack ever. An Al-Qaida-linked group that claimed responsibility for the Madrid train bombings warned European nations that they have only two weeks to withdraw troops from Iraq or face the consequences, a pan-Arab newspaper reported Friday, July 2, 2004. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)
  • FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2001 file photo, activists of Pakistan militant religious parties stand with a banner which reads, “Americans, think why you are hated all over the world,” during a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan to condemn possible U.S. attacks on neighboring Afghanistan. People are fearing here that the U.S. will attack on Afghanistan in retaliation of the attacks in New York and Washington earlier in the week. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)
  • FILE – In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 file photo, fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. As Iraqi forces continued to advance on the last few hundred square kilometers of Mosul held by the Islamic State group, the country’s Prime Minister said Tuesday the gains show Iraqis reject terrorism. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE – In this May 31, 2020 file photo, police deploy tear gas to disperse a crowd during a protest in Philadelphia over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, 2020 after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
  • FILE – In this Saturday Jan. 9, 2016 file photo, right-wing demonstrators hold a sign which reads, “Rapefugees not welcome – !Stay away!” and a sign with a crossed out mosque as they march in Cologne, Germany. Women’s rights activists, far-right demonstrators and left-wing counter-protesters all took to the streets of Cologne on Saturday in the aftermath of a string of New Year’s Eve sexual assaults and robberies in Cologne blamed largely on foreigners. (AP Photo/Juergen Schwarz, File)
  • FILE – In this March 15, 2010 file photo, a volunteer passes through the first full body scanner installed at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. The technology produces a cartoon-like outline rather than naked images of passengers by using X-rays. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
  • FILE – In this Monday, April 2, 2007 file photo, a U.S. soldier of B company, 4th Infantry Regiment frisks an afghan man in his house during a search operation in Sinan village in Zabul province, southeastern Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • FILE – In this Thursday July 29, 2021 file photo, a group thought to be migrants from Tunisia aboard precarious wooden boats wait to be assisted by a team of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, around 20 miles southwest from the Italian island of Lampedusa, in Italian SAR zone. The NGO assisted more than 170 people who arrived next to the Italian island on board six different wooden dinghies, before the Italian authorities took them to land. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File)
  • FILE – In this Saturday, April 29, 2006 photo, children holding U.S. flags march down Broadway during the 19th Annual Sikh Day Parade in New York. Since Sept. 11, 2001, many Sikhs have been mistaken for Muslims and have become targets. As a result, they have been at the forefront of civil rights advocacy against religious and racial profiling. (AP Photo/Hiroko Masuike, File)
  • FILE – In this Saturday, June 24, 2017 file photo, Zeid Ali, 12, left, and Hodayfa Ali, 11, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. The Ali cousins said some of their family members are still under the rubble. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
  • FILE – In this Monday, May 2, 2011 file photo, crowds climb trees and celebrate in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington after President Barack Obama announced that Osama bin Laden had been killed. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
  • An Army carry team marches toward a transfer case containing the remains of Spc. Kyle E. Gilbert at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. According to the Department of Defense, Gilbert, 24, of Buford, Ga., died in a non-combat related incident Sept. 21, 2015 in Bagram, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)
  • FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, a plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of ceremonies at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • FILE – In this Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. Helicopters landed at the embassy as diplomatic vehicles left the compound amid the Taliban advance on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
  • FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan,. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)



The terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 20 years ago brought profound change in America and the world.  The death and devastation stirred grief, rage and war. It also sparked solidarity, not only in the United States but among its allies — even some rivals. As NATO countries rallied to America’s defense, Russia offered support in ways unthinkable in the Cold War. Iranians mourned American deaths in candlelight vigils. Two decades later, that global goodwill is long gone. Many of the legacies of Sept. 11, 2001, have come undone, partly because of the way the U.S. conducted 9/11 wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

