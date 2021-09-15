Gallery: Biden, biz leaders to discuss vaccine mandates at WH

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Labor unions are divided over vaccine mandates. The split has become more significant after Biden announced his plan to require federal workers get inoculated and private companies with more than 100 employees get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has invited CEOs and business leaders to the White House to discuss COVID-19 mandates.

The meeting Wednesday follows Biden’s announcement last week that the Labor Department is working to require that businesses with 100 or more employees order their workers to be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test at least weekly. Biden said 100 million workers would be subject to the requirement.

Randi Oberg, of Mountain Home, holds a sign in protest of vaccine mandates as hundreds demonstrated during a visit by President Joe Biden near the Boise, Idaho, airport, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Elderly men gather outside Melfort Old People’s home on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, July 25, 2021. The economic ravages of COVID-19 are forcing some families in Zimbabwe to abandon the age-old tradition of taking care of their older people. Some roam the streets. The lucky ones end up at facilities for older people. They were once widely viewed by many Zimbabweans as “un-African” and against the social bonds that have held extended families together for generations. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Rodrick Bhatare an elderly man in his 90s sits outside Melfort Old People’s home on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Just a week after arriving at the facility, Rodrick Bhatare, in his 90s, said he felt a bittersweet moment at the celebration for a 103-year old fellow resident. “I haven’t been this happy in a very long time,” he said. “I just wished I was doing it with my family.” Hard-hit by the pandemic, his family could no longer provide for him, he said. The economic ravages of COVID-19 are forcing some families in Zimbabwe to abandon the age-old tradition of taking care of their elderly. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

UConn sophomore Sahiti Bhyravavajhala assists students moving into Shippee Hall on the Storrs, Conn. campus, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. UConn is one of many schools across the nation mandating that returning students be vaccinated against COVID-19. An analysis by The Associated Press shows 26 of the nation’s 50 largest public universities aren’t requiring the vaccination. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, front-line caregivers wait in line to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska’s largest hospital, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container during a vaccine clinic at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska’s largest hospital, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, implemented crisis standards of care, prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most.(Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

Students show off the COVID-19 vaccination pass before their morning classes at the Preah Sisowath high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Municipal of Phnom Penh recently issued a statement to reopen junior high and high schools due to the high number of vaccination rates for teachers and students, low infection rates and the schools’ to compliance to health standards. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Students socially distance as they sit in a classroom at the Preah Sisowath high school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Municipal of Phnom Penh recently issued a statement to reopen junior high and high schools due to the high number of vaccination rates for teachers and students, low infection rates and the schools’ to compliance to health standards. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Students socially distance as they sit in a classroom at Preah Sisowath high school, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Municipal of Phnom Penh recently issued a statement to reopen junior high and high schools due to the high number of vaccination rates for teachers and students, low infection rates and the schools’ to compliance to health standards. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a State of the Union Address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The European Union announced Wednesday it is committing 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP)

A child undergoes treatment at the Sarojini Naidu Children’s Hospital, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Officials say infections following monsoon rains have led to a fever outbreak in this northern state, killing more than hundred people in the past three weeks. The state’s health minister told The Associated Press that most cases were caused by dengue, a seasonal viral infection spread by mosquitoes, followed by leptospirosis, scrub typhus, and malaria. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A woman waits carrying her sick child at the Sarojini Naidu Children’s Hospital, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Officials say infections following monsoon rains have led to a fever outbreak in this northern state, killing more than hundred people in the past three weeks. The state’s health minister told The Associated Press that most cases were caused by dengue, a seasonal viral infection spread by mosquitoes, followed by leptospirosis, scrub typhus, and malaria. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a pedestrian bridge near a neighborhood with a suspected coronavirus case in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. China tightened lockdowns and increased orders for mass testing in cities along its east coast Wednesday amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Some business groups, including the Business Roundtable, welcomed the president’s announcement.

“America’s business leaders know how critical vaccination and testing are in defeating the pandemic,” Josh Bolten, president and CEO of the Business Roundtable, said in a statement.

Numerous corporations, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines and Walt Disney issued vaccine mandates for their workforces before Biden’s announcement last week.

Some Republicans accused Biden of overstepping his authority and have threatened to sue the administration over the vaccine mandate.