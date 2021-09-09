From election to COVID, 9/11 conspiracies cast a long shadow

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, a QAnon believer, speaks to a crowd of President Donald Trump supporters outside of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office where votes in the general election are being counted, in Phoenix. Twenty years on, the skepticism and suspicion first revealed by 9/11 conspiracy theories has metastasized, spread by the internet and nurtured by pundits and politicians like Donald Trump. One hoax after another has emerged, each more bizarre than the last: birtherism. Pizzagate. QAnon. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

While the Sept. 11 attacks united much of America in grief and anger, conspiracy theories about what happened that day uncovered a well of distrust. Twenty years on, the skepticism and suspicion first revealed by claims that 9/11 was an inside job have metastasized. They’ve been spread by the internet and nurtured by pundits and politicians like Donald Trump.





Korey Rowe uses his video camera near his home in Oneonta, N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Korey Rowe served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and returned to the U.S. in 2004 traumatized and disillusioned. His experiences overseas and nagging questions about Sept. 11, 2001 convinced him America’s leaders were lying about what happened that day and the wars that followed. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Korey Rowe poses for a photo at his home in Oneonta, N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Korey Rowe served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and returned to the U.S. in 2004 traumatized and disillusioned. His experiences overseas and nagging questions about Sept. 11, 2001 convinced him America’s leaders were lying about what happened that day and the wars that followed. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Korey Rowe edits video in his video production office at his home in Oneonta, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001 file photo, rescue workers continue their search as smoke rises from the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)

One hoax after another has emerged, each more bizarre than the last. There’s birtherism and pizzagate and QAnon and now baseless hoaxes about the pandemic and vaccines. Experts say that while conspiracy theories are nothing new in America, the internet has allowed them to spread farther and faster than ever before.