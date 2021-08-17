FDA warns consumers over contaminated dog food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Food and Drug Administration issued a company-wide warning for Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. on August 1.

The warning comes after inspections of their facilities revealed several violations regarding dry dog food brand SPORTMiX.



The FDA reported over 220 pet illnesses and 130 deaths related to improper food preparation.

The FDA inspected multiple plants owned by Midwestern and discovered, “evidence of significant violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Food for Animals regulation.”



The company voluntarily recalled products in January after an inspection found Salmonella in dog food.



You can view the FDA’s brief and more information here.