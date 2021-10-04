Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages Monday morning, according to DownDetector.com.

The service reported outages beginning around 10 a.m. and had nearly 40,000 reports in the first hour.

Instagram, owned by Facebook, had a similar number of outage reports.

Those outages are spread across the U.S.

Facebook released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

