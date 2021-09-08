Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

National

by: , Russ Bynum

Posted: / Updated:

This jail booking photo provided by Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, shows Jackie Johnson, the former district attorney for Georgia’s Brunswick Judicial Circuit, after she turned herself in to the Glynn County jail in Brunswick, Ga, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A grand jury indicted Johnson on charges of violating her oath of office and obstructing police in her handling of the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The indictment accuses Johnson of using her position to try to shield Arbery’s killers from prosecution. She has denied any wrongdoing. (Glynn County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case has been booked and released from a Georgia jail. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail in coastal Brunswick.

Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, without having to pay bond. Johnson is accused of violating her oath of office and obstructing police by trying to shield from prosecution the men who chased and shot him last year. One of them, Greg McMichael, had worked for Johnson. More than two months passed before arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Frank the Gargoyle raises $330K after nasty notes from 'Karen'

11-year-old survived Lakeland massacre by playing dead, investigators say

Grady Judd describes alleged Lakeland murder as "evil," conduct was "animalistic"

Robert E. Lee monument comes down

‘Tent cities’ springing up across US; some believe pandemic is to blame

How Wichita, Kansas is tackling the homelessness crisis

More News