(AP) — NASA has called off Tuesday’s planned spacewalk due to the threat of space debris.

The space agency got a warning overnight.

“Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available,” NASA said in a tweet.

It’s not clear if the space debris is from that satellite that Russia blew up on Nov. 14.

The anti-satellite weapons test created thousands of fragments in the same orbit as the space station.