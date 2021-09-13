Capitol Police say man detained outside DNC had bayonet and machete

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: US Capitol Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — US Capitol Police said they arrested a man outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Monday who had multiple knives in his truck, including a bayonet and a machete.

In a press release, Chief Tom Manger said that, “This is good police work, plain and simple.”

A Special Operation Division Officer was on patrol around midnight when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with swastikas and other white supremacist imagery painted on it, parked outside the DNC headquarters.

Police said the vehicle did not have a license plate, and instead there was an American flag where the license plate should have been.

Police said they pulled over the vehicle on South Capitol street. There, the officer questioned a man from California, 44-year old Donald Craighead. Police said they noticed a bayonet and a machete in the truck, which are illegal in Washington D.C.

Police said that Craighead told them he was “on patrol” and that he “began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.”

The United States Capitol Police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

THP trooper killed in Nashville crash

RAW VIDEO: Cat saved by fans after falling from upper deck at Miami football game

VIDEO: Dangling cat saved by fans at ASU game against Miami

Remembering SSG. Ryan Knauss

COVID Crush: Some hospitals turning away non-COVID patients

Two teens charged after 17-year-old is shot to death in Hickory Hill

More News