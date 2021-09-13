MEMPHIS, Tenn. — US Capitol Police said they arrested a man outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Monday who had multiple knives in his truck, including a bayonet and a machete.
In a press release, Chief Tom Manger said that, “This is good police work, plain and simple.”
A Special Operation Division Officer was on patrol around midnight when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with swastikas and other white supremacist imagery painted on it, parked outside the DNC headquarters.
Police said the vehicle did not have a license plate, and instead there was an American flag where the license plate should have been.
Police said they pulled over the vehicle on South Capitol street. There, the officer questioned a man from California, 44-year old Donald Craighead. Police said they noticed a bayonet and a machete in the truck, which are illegal in Washington D.C.
Police said that Craighead told them he was “on patrol” and that he “began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.”
The United States Capitol Police are currently investigating.
Capitol Police say man detained outside DNC had bayonet and machete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — US Capitol Police said they arrested a man outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Monday who had multiple knives in his truck, including a bayonet and a machete.